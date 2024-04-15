Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 15 (ANI): With only a few days left for Lok Sabha elections, Mizoram BJP MLA K Beichhua has said that BJP is getting a good response during campaigning and that there are "no tough competitors."

Speaking to ANI, K. Beichhua said, "Mizoram being a Christian state, religious security is the main issue in the state. The people's perception is that under the BJP government, Christianity will be insecure. We are campaigning and making people aware of BJP's policies."

Speaking about the competitors, he said, "As far as the political campaign is concerned, there are no tough competitors. But the Mizo National Front is claiming themselves as the NDA."

On BJP's victory in Mizoram, Beichhua said that his party has received a good response from the public during the poll campaign.

"We have two MLAs out of 40 Legislative Assembly seats. As far as the political campaign is concerned, the campaign is progressing and the BJP is progressing. We are getting a good response from the public."

Voting in Mizoram to elect one member to the 18th Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections will take place in the first phase on April 19.

Candidates of several major parties in the poll fray in the state, eyeing the sole LS seat. Mizo National Front (MNF), which currently holds the seat, has fielded K Vanlalvena this time.

Others fighting for the seat include Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lalbiakzama and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), which has fielded Rita Malsawmi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MNF's C Lalrosanga won the seat against the INC's Lalnghinglova Hmar by a margin of 8140 votes.

The result will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

