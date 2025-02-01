New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Ahead of the February 5 assembly polls, the EC on Saturday asked its election machinery in Delhi to hold meetings with top police officials to handle law-and-order situations in the most critical 72 hours before voting concludes.

In its directions to the Delhi chief electoral officer, the Election Commission (EC) also said close tracking should be maintained by all enforcement agencies for all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voters.

Proper investigation is essential to establish linkages between the election process and the supply of inducements such as liquor, it said.

The EC made it clear that flying squad officers should file complaints or FIRs immediately against persons receiving and giving bribes and any other person from whom contraband items are seized.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

