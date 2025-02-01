Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections 2025, a voter of RK Puram Assembly Constituency cast his vote today, February 1, by availing himself of the Home Voting facility. The voter was identified as Satish Chandra (93). Delhi CEO said that Satish Chandra was registered as an Absentee Voter in the Senior Citizen category (AVSC). A video of Satish Chandra casting his vote for the Delhi polls has also surfaced online. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 8 AAP MLAs Join BJP a Day After Quitting Party.

Voter of RK Puram Assembly Constituency Casts His Vote

