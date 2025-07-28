New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday irked with MP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for failing to tender a proper apology for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

When a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the minister's advocate if he had issued a proper public apology as directed earlier or not.

Shah's counsel told the top court that he has tendered an online apology.

Irked with the Shah for not tendering a proper apology, Justice Kant said, "What do you mean by an apology like this? This man has been testing our patience... This was the statement he made on the first date... Where is it on record? That (online apology) shows his intentions, which makes us more suspicious of his bona fides..."

The bench asked the SIT member about the time period required to complete the investigation.

The SIT member present in court said that the investigation would be completed within the statutory limit of 90 days, which is set to expire on August 13.

He also apprised the bench that SIT has recorded statements of 27 persons and examined certain video clips.

The bench then listed the matter for hearing on August 18.

Earlier, the top court had granted an interim order on stay on Shah's arrest for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

It had closed the suo motu proceedings initiated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Shah's remarks as the apex court is seized of the matter.

The apex court had slammed Shah for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the constitution of a SIT of three IPS officers to probe the matter.

It had ordered the setting up of an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who do not belong to the state, and one of whom would be a woman officer to probe.

The bench had termed the minister's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful" and rejected the public apology offered by him as insincere. "The nation is ashamed of you (Shah). Redemption is yours to seek," Justice Kant had said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shah challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's suo motu order for registration of an FIR against him for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi.

On May 14, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered registration of an FIR against him for his remarks on Qureshi.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the controversial statement of the minister and ordered police to register an FIR against the minister.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statement of the minister, the High Court on May 14 ordered police to register an FIR against him. An FIR was registered against him under sections 152, 196(1) (b), and 197(1) (c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the High Court order.

The High Court said that if the FIR is not registered by May 14 evening, the court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of the order.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had slammed the police over the FIR registered against Shah while terming it "gross subterfuge" on the state's part. It had said that it would monitor the case without interfering in the investigation and posted it for hearing on June 16.

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah had said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery. (ANI)

