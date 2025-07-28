Mumbai, July 28: Baburao Shivaji Katre, a government official working with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has been booked for abetment of suicide after his wife allegedly ended her life at their Kandivali residence due to persistent mental, physical, and financial torture. Baburao Katre is accused of earning crores in black money and pressuring his in-laws to launder the illicit income.

According to the NDTV India report, the accused, Baburao Shivaji Katre, a sub-registrar at MHADA, allegedly earned INR 40 to INR 50 lakh in black money every month and repeatedly pressured his wife and in-laws to help launder the black money. The deceased, identified as Renu Baburao Katre, was found hanging in her flat at Raheja Complex in Lokhandwala on Saturday evening, July 26. Mumbai: MHADA Official's Wife Dies by Suicide in Kandivali, Accuses Husband of Harassment; Case Registered.

Baburao Katre's Wife Opposed His Black Money Earnings

As per the FIR filed by Renu’s brother at Samta Nagar Police Station, she consistently opposed her husband’s illegal earnings and feared the impact it would have on their children. Despite her objections, Baburao Katre reportedly continued his activities and even resorted to violence and coercion when she resisted.

Accused Baburao Katre Pressured In-Laws to Launder Black Money

The complaint further alleges that Baburao forced Renu’s father to assist in converting the black money into white, and under pressure, the father gave him INR 15-20 lakh on multiple occasions. Renu’s family had scheduled a meeting with Baburao in Pune over these issues, but the accused refused to meet them at the last moment. Deeply distressed by his refusal, Renu is reportedly believed to have taken the extreme step. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

Police have registered a case under Section 108 of BNS and other relevant charges. The accused Baburao Katre is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched. The deceased’s family is demanding a high-level probe into the matter.

