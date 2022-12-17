Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): As part of its nationwide protests on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held demonstrations in Firozabad, Ayodhya, Unnao, Ghaziabad and other places in Uttar Pradesh.

The protesting BJP workers also burnt effigies of Pakistan's Foreign Minister as a mark of their protest over his remark on PM Modi.

"We strongly condemn the defamatory remarks made by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against PM Modi," Rakesh Shankhwar, BJP's district president of Firozabad.

Similarly, in Ayodhya and Ghaziabad, a large number of workers and leaders of the party held demonstrations, shouted slogans against Bilawal Bhutto, and condemned his remarks against PM Modi.

Abhishek Mishra, Ayodhya district president of BJP, said that the defamatory remarks made by Pakistan's foreign minister cannot be accepted and they condemned it.

Ghaziabad district BJP President Sanjeev Sharma also criticized the Pakistan foreign minister for a remark against PM Modi.

Similar protests were held in Unnao city, with party workers and leaders holding protests and criticizing the Pakistan government and its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The "derogatory" remarks made by Zardari against PM Modi have sparked outrage across the country, and the BJP is holding protests in all the state capitals across the country.

The outrage and protests follow the Pakistan minister's defamatory remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.

Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", the BJP on Friday said that the remarks were made to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy.

"The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and diverting global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations, and the fact that Pakistan has become a major sanctuary for terrorists," the party said.

On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against Bilawal Bhutto's statement. (ANI)

