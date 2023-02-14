Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 14 (ANI): Odisha's Bhubaneswar was swamped with nostalgia as melodies playing on antique radio sets set a retro ambience at the concluding day of the 9th International Radio Fair 2023 on Monday.

The city hosted a radio get-together to celebrate 'World Radio Day', which is celebrated on February 13 every year.

The fair with the aim to bring back the golden days of radios had kicked off on February 11.

Many people, from the elderly to the youth, attended the fair and were seen keenly indulging in the proceedings and listening to the melodious notes from yesteryears.

Thousands of antique radio sets and old and new broadcasting equipment were on display at the exhibition stalls. Radio repair shops, new radio sets for sale, and handmade radio shops were also set up at the fair.

Visitors were visibly ecstatic at getting a glimpse of these age-old radio sets.

Reminiscing the golden days, a visitor credited the radio for her learnings during her childhood and extolled the event.

"I feel nostalgic whenever I listen to the radio because we grew up listening to songs on transistor sets. We didn't have any option for entertainment then except the radio. We learned so much through the radio," she said.

The fair also featured a Radio Jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, who said he was thankful for the chance to promote his culture through the radio.

"In 2012-13, there was a decline in radio listeners, but in 2021 and 2022, the craze was back for the radio. We are here to promote the radio. Ours is a community radio which promotes our culture and we got a good platform here to do so," Kasim, an RJ at Radio Pir Panjal from Poonch told ANI.

World Radio Day, which is celebrated every year on February 13, was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio as a medium among people. (ANI)

