Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): AMMK General Secretary and NDA's Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidate, TTV Dhinakaran, said on Tuesday that for the development of Tamil Nadu, it is necessary to remove the DMK from power.

He also exuded confidence that NDA candidates will win from all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the coming election.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

"For the development of Tamil Nadu, it is necessary to remove the anti-people corrupt regime of the DMK in Tamil Nadu. We are campaigning and asking the people to give a chance to the alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this parliamentary election," Dhinakaran said here.

"We are doing the election work in an excellent manner, and we are getting a warm reception from the people. The National Democratic Alliance will win from all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu."

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

He said that for the past 10 years, the issues faced by the fishermen from the state were taken to the Prime Minister every day and the central government fought and released many fishermen from Sri Lanka.

He said that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who was in power in the 1970s, was also responsible for the "great historical error" of ceding the island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

He also attacked the ruling DMK for the drug menace in the state.

"In Tamil Nadu, drugs are being sold targeting youth and students. Recently, the Prime Minister said that drug sales were taking place in Tamil Nadu with the help of the ruling party (DMK)," he said.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 percent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 percent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)