New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unique solo painting has been opened for people at a gallery here, showcasing a striking fusion of sand and colour.

Titled "Nature's Fury: Sand and Beyond", Pattnaik's exhibition depicts climate change, deforestation, and endangered ecosystems, urging viewers to reflect on humanity's impact on nature.

Also Read | GATE Result 2025: IIT Roorkee Declares Results at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

"It is like a dream come true. I began my journey as an artist by drawing pictures. But I could not continue it due to financial problems. I am so overwhelmed that an exhibition of my art work is finally being hosted in Delhi," Pattnaik told PTI.

The Odisha-born artist is known world wide for his sand sculptures.

Also Read | Spam Crackdown in India: Telecom Service Providers Blacklist 1,150 Entities and Individuals, Disconnect Over 18.8 Lakh Resources, Says Government.

The exhibition, being held at the Galleria VSB, Square One Mall, Saket, will run until March 21. Pattnaik's thought-provoking exhibition delves into the delicate balance between nature's beauty and its fury.

"On the opening day, a Ganesha painting of 6 square feet fetched a price of Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, another Ganesha painting of three feet got sold at Rs 7.5 lakh. Art enthusiasts and collectors seem quite eager to procure these rare works by Sudarsan Pattnaik," according to a statement issued by the organiser.

Pattnaik said he was very happy to know about the sales of his paintings.

"I never imagined that my art work could ever fetch such an amount. I am grateful to Lord Jagannath and people for their love and blessings," he said.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday by Vandana Bhargava, an internationally acclaimed jewellery designer and visionary founder and chairperson of House of VSB, whose relentless passion for art has shaped Galleria VSB.

The opening day witnessed an esteemed gathering of artists, critics, and dignitaries, including Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Padma Shri awardee and President of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)