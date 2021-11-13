Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) The International Renukaji fair started in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday.

The palanquin of Lord Parshuram has been brought to Renukaji.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led the procession by giving shoulder to the palanquin at Dadahu.

While talking to reporters, he said fairs and festivals are an integral part of our cultural repository and concerted efforts must be made to conserve the same for generations to come.

Thakur also paid obeisance in the Lord Parshuram temple and Mata Renuka ji temple.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition at the fair.

He was given rousing reception enroute from Chauri Ki Dhar helipad, about 10 km from Renukaji to the Mela ground.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary; Shimla MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap; MLAs Rajeev Bindal, Vinay Kumar and Reena Kashyap were also present on the occasion.

