New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Though Delhi has only a few active cases of mucormycosis, hospitals in the national capital have seen a surge in the numbers of patients who were already cured of the fungal infection.

Although there is no particular age group in which cases are being reported but mostly the common feature is that the majority of patients are diabetic patients who are coming back with recurrence.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 42-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Jaipur; Case Registered.

Hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash which handled the majority of mucormycosis caseload during its peak, recently reported cases of reoccurring.

"One patient who was earlier treated of mucormycosis again is suffering from the same fungal infection. It might have occurred because of two possibilities, either due to the relapse or because of the residual components of the earlier problem. Moreover, his blood sugar is also very high and this patient stopped insulin in between," Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP, told ANI.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures K Chandrasekhar Rao of Land Allotment for Construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi.

Explaining the reason behind this, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, ENT, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that either these patients have not taken the full course of the medicine or they have not come for their post-operative follow-up.

"Fortunately we are not getting active cases of mucormycosis. However, old cases either have a residual disease which means the disease has not been not totally taken care of or some patients are coming with the disease in the area which was treated and now, unfortunately, they have developed mucormycosis in another area. These are the type of cases we are seeing now," he said.

"The reason why patients are again coming back is either they have not taken the full course of the medicine or have not come for their post-operative follow-up and hence cleaning was not done properly. Lastly, from the nose or sinuses it has shifted or skipped to other sites like the eyes, or in the mandible itself," he added.

Colloquially known as black fungus, Mucormycosis, is an infection from the mucormycetes group of fungi and is abundantly found in natural environments, especially in soil. It affects people, particularly those with low immunity.

Treatment for mucormycosis, in any case, is standard and consists of surgical removal of the disease, amphotericin B in proper dosage and Posaconazole.

The line of treatment in mucormycosis is urgent and need to be started as soon as the presence of fungal infections is confirmed in the patients to avoid painful suffering and mortality.

Patients in whom it recurred required repeat surgical clearances of its residue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)