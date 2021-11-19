Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction".

He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends".

Also Read | Farm Bills Withdrawn: ‘We Have Decided to Repeal Three Farm Laws,’ Says PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction…. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success….You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades," said Sidhu.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi's borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address to The Nation Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Prime Minister’s Speech Live at 9 AM.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)