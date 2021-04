Guwahati, Apr 20 (PTI) Repolling in four polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies of Assam Assembly passed off peacefully on Tuesday, officials said.

The Election Commission of India had ordered repoll at Ratabari contituency's 149-Indira M V School (Right), Sonai's 109-463 No Madhya Dhanehari LP School and Haf1ong's 107- Mualdam LP School and 107A-Khothlir LP School polling booths.

An official of the Election Department said 58.67 per cent polling took place at Indira M V School (Right), 81.01 per cent at 463 No Madhya Dhanehari LP School, 59.25 per cent at Mualdam LP School and 66.67 per cent at Khothlir LP School.

Assam has recorded a total of 82.04 per cent polling in the three-phased Assembly elections for 126 seats.

