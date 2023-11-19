Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling at a polling booth in the Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official release said on Sunday.

The voting will be held at booth number three under polling centre number 71 in Madhya Pradesh's Kishupura village on Tuesday. This came after Madhya Pradesh Cooperative and Public Service Management Minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria filed a complaint and requested a repoll at more than half a dozen polling stations.

"Re-polling will take place on November 21 (Tuesday) from 7 am to 6 pm. The mock poll will start at 5.30 am. For this, the polling team will leave for the polling station on November 20. In re-polling, indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of the voter," the release read.

The ECI has also instructed the Collector and District Election Officer of Bhind to give proper training to the presiding officer of the polling party and polling officers before conducting re-polling.

The ECI has also given instructions to Bhind Collector, the District Election Officer and Returning Officer of the Ater Assembly constituency to compulsorily give information about re-polling to all the candidates and political parties by beating Dondi (Munadi) in the polling station area.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arvind Singh Bhadauria, who is also the sitting MLA from Ater, is contesting against former MLA Hemant Katare of the Congress party.

Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly took place on November 17 with a 71.16 per cent voter turnout. The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections took place on the same date. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

