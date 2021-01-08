Gangarampur (WB), Jan 7 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre to come out with a report card, seeking a 'Modi versus Didi' comparison of performances.

He also asserted that the TMC dispensation in Bengal would trounce the Modi government at the Centre, if the reports are compared, and vowed to leave politics if it was otherwise.

"I ask the Narendra Modi dispensation to publish a report card of its performance, let the fight be on the parameters of development. If we do not trounce them by 10-0, I will not be in politics anymore."

Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur, he claimed that all lotus flowers which bloomed in the state in 2019 will be swept away in the TMC-triggered flood in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Banerjee, who also heads the youth wing of the TMC, said that those who are trying to harm the culture and heritage of Bengal by bringing in "outsiders" will be shown the door in the Assembly elections, to be held in April-May.

"The difference between the two parties is that the BJP comes here for votes during elections, while the Trinamool Congress stays put with people," he said.

The TMC MP, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged that in Bengal, the BJP has taken into its fold all those who are accused of crimes.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said that no one accused of any crime will be allowed to get away. That is what happened, the BJP inducted them," he claimed.

Seeking to know why the Prime Minister is allegedly silent on incursions by China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Banerjee accused the BJP of using people's sentiments associated with the countrys armed forces as a prop to garner votes.

Maintaining that the national highways in West Bengal are in "awful condition", he said that the Union government is not doing anything to develop the infrastructure in the state.

"If the BJP government at the Centre is unable to maintain the national highways, then we ask them to hand these over to the state government," he added.

