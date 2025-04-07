New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Apollo Hospitals in a report on Monday underlined a "silent epidemic" of lifestyle diseases among Indians and called for a nationwide shift from symptom-based treatment to preventive healthcare.

In its fifth edition of the Health of the Nation 2025 (HoN) report, the hospitals highlighted that millions of Indians are living with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver disease, based on data from over 2.5 million health screenings.

The report stated, "Don't wait for symptoms -- make preventive health your priority," and identified fatty liver disease, post-menopausal health decline, and childhood obesity as critical health challenges.

It demanded an early, data-driven intervention, and called for a shift to preventive healthcare.

According to the findings, 65 per cent of those screened had fatty liver, of which 85 per cent were non-alcoholic. Additionally, 26 per cent were hypertensive, and 23 per cent diabetic -- all without any symptoms.

“Preventive healthcare is no longer a future ambition, it is the cornerstone of a nation's well-being today,” Apollo Hospitals Chairman Doctor Prathap Reddy said.

He stressed the need to integrate preventive care into the country's educational curricula, corporate wellness programmes, and family routines.

The report also highlights a sharp rise in metabolic risks among post-menopausal women, with diabetes prevalence increasing from 14 per cent to 40 per cent, obesity from 76 per cent to 86 per cent, and fatty liver from 54 per cent to 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly one in three college students screened were overweight or obese, and 19 per cent were found to be pre-hypertensive -- indicating that lifestyle diseases are affecting young adults much earlier than previously recognised.

Among the 47,000 people screened, 6 per cent showed signs of clinical depression, with the burden highest among middle-aged adults.

"This is no longer about healthcare-it's about health empowerment,” Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said.

The report also flagged that one in four Indians screened were at high risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) -- a condition linked to heart disease, fatigue, and poor metabolic health.

It said said that 77 per cent of women and 82 per cent of men were found to have vitamin D deficiency, while 46 per cent of asymptomatic individuals showed signs of early heart disease, such as atherosclerosis.

