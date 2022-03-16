New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) High commissioners, ambassadors and representatives from 27 countries, including France, Turkey, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sudan and Denmark on Wednesday visited the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Pitampura, an official statement said.

The visit was facilitated by the civic body.

Also Read | India Far Behind in Defence R&D Expenditure Compared to China, US: Parliamentary Panel Report.

The statement said a symbolic importance of each monument was apprised by SDMC officials to the delegates.

These countries included Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Sudan, Kenya, Columbia, Nigeria, Fiji, Vietnam, DPR Korea, Bhutan, Tuinisia, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Denmark and Comoros.

Also Read | Puri: Jagannath Temple Servitor Shot Dead by Miscreants Near Barabati Area.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, in a statement, said it is a matter of pride that the civic body has carried forward the amazing concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' to provide another attractive park to people of Delhi.

At Bharat Darshan Park, 22 replicas of historical monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple and Hampi, have been established.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)