Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jaipur on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

Also Read | ‘Thak Thak’ Gang Back In Gurugram After 3.5 Years; Several Instances Of Valuables be Stolen From Cars Reported In The City.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also unfurled the national flag at his residence.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also unfurled the national flag at his residence. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurled the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar. Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2022: Padma Bhushan for Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai Top Recognition of India's Tech Talent.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a glimpse of the country's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries will be present on this occasion.

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)