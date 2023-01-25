New Delhi, [India] January 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Firdous Ahmad Khan and Bashir Ahmad Ahanger have been selected for Fire Service Medal for Gallantry awards on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023.

Their names are among those 47 personnel who have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion.

Of the 47 Fire Service Medals, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to only two personnel for their act of valour and gallantry, Firdous Ahmad Khan, Selection Grade Fireman, and Bashir Ahmad Ahanger, Fireman-- both from Jammu and Kashmir-- are among them.

President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 38 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of service.

Of the 55 personnel awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals, Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to one person for his act of valour and gallantry.

Prakash Singh Negi, Home Guard Volunteer, from Chandigarh has been awarded Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry.

President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to nine personnel and 45 personnel respectively.

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

