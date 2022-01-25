New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Indian Air Force personnel with Presidential Awards on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

As many as six officers will be Param Vishisht Seva Medal, 31 officers with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, 14 officers with Vishisht Seva Medal.

The Param Vishisht Seva Medal awardees are Air Marshalls Amit Dev, Manavendra Singh, Sandeep Singh, Balabhadra Radha Krishna, Shashiker Choudhary, and Vijay Pal Singh. (ANI)

