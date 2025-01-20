New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

This year's parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, as the Chief Guest. "A 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces, at Kartavya Path", said the Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, while briefing media in New Delhi.

According to an official press release, from the Ministry of Defence, the parade will showcase 31 tableaux from various states, union territories, and central government ministries, highlighting the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." Two tableaux will specifically showcase the 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Other important highlights are the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the India Meteorological Department.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft.

Approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life, including sarpanches, disaster relief workers, pani samitee, handloom artisans, paralympic contingent and tribal beneficiaries, will be invited to witness the event. These guests have been selected for their outstanding contributions to society and as the architects of Swarnim Bharat, added the Ministry of Defence release.

Other events that will be part of the Republic Day celebrations include the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv, a cultural festival that will be organized at the Red Fort, Delhi, from January 26-31, 2025.

To facilitate citizens and ease in information and access to witness the various events on Republic Day Celebrations - 2025 viz. booking tickets, getting the location of the seating and parking arrangements etc. a comprehensive mobile App (on Apple Play and Msewa) and Portal 'Rashtraparv Portal' has been developed and will serve as a focus point for all the details relating events like Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat, according to release.

As a cultural component, the Ministry of Culture, through Sangeet Natak Academy, is organizing an 11-minute cultural performance with the 5000 Artists under the title of "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam". The performance will include more than 45 dance forms from different parts of the country. For the first time, the performance will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

The third edition of Project Veer Gatha was organized as a part of Republic Day Celebrations 2025 to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the Armed Forces. The event was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education from 16 September to 31 October 2024. A total of approx. 1.76 Cr students have participated in pan India and a total of 100 school students have been declared winners of the Veer Gatha 4.0. These winners will be felicitated by Raksha Mantri and the Minister of Education at a ceremony in New Delhi on 25th January. They shall also attend the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

The press release added, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Youth Exchange programme cadets, Tableaux Artists, Tribal Guests, etc. of Republic Day Celebrations at his residence on 24th January.

The Republic Day Parade 2025 promises to be a grand celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and military prowess, with a special focus on the country's constitutional values and citizen participation. (ANI)

