New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath saw stringent social distancing protocols in place on Tuesday.

Spectators at Rajpath were seen seated maintaining proper social distance and wearing masks.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defence will also be on display during the annual parade. (ANI)

