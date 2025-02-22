Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Rescue operations were intensified on Saturday to extract eight people trapped inside the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district, with officials deploying drones to guide the teams entering the tunnel.

Official sources said the way was clear up to the 13th km of the tunnel, as the collapse occurred at the 14th km. However, the rescue teams remain apprehensive about the overall condition of the tunnel.

Also Read | 'We Are Fully Prepared': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'RJD Fully Geared Up To Take On JDU and BJP in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election'.

"There is a lot of muck piled up at the accident spot, so the rescue teams are using drones to navigate forward and identify any potential dangers. The rescue operation will continue throughout the night," sources told PTI.

Fresh air is being pumped into the tunnel to ensure the safety of those trapped, they said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Nepalese Nationals Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley on Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The teams are hesitant to go inside as loud sounds are still coming from within, sources further said.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site in the evening, Telangana's Irrigation Minister said the state government is seeking assistance from experts, including those involved in last year's Uttarakhand rescue operation, and has also requested help from the Indian Army and NDRF. NDRF teams have arrived at the tunnel site. Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd N Balram told PTI that experts from the coal miner have also left for the spot to take part in the rescue operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)