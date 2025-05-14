Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 14 (PTI) A five-year-old girl, who was once kept tied in a cow shed in Maharashtra's Beed district, has found a new home in a government shelter, an official said on Wednesday.

The child, whose mother is no more, was kept tied in a cow shed by her father in their hometown Gevrai, in Beed district, for a long time. She practically had no interaction with humans, the police official said.

A married woman, during her visit to her maternal home in Gevrai, learnt about the child and rescued her about 18 months ago. She first tried to keep her at her place, but found it difficult to manage the girl, who struggles with communication, the official said.

The woman handed over the child to an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but since the place doesn't have the facility to keep girls, the staff struggled to take care of her.

They then approached the “Damini” team of police, which presented the girl before the Child Welfare Committee.

“The CWC intervened and ordered that she be sent to a shelter for girls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar itself. She was sent to the shelter on Tuesday. She has to undergo some medical tests,” the official added.

