In the latest development in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident in Uttarakhand, a video shared by the District Information Officer shows rescue workers trying to establish contact with the trapped workers through the walkie-talkie. The 6-minute 50-second clip shows rescue workers trying to contact the trapped workers through the walkie-talkie. Meanwhile, another video shows the vertical drilling machine at the Silkyara Tunnel as rescue operations continue to rescue the trapped workers. On Monday, November 20, the rescuers achieved a "breakthrough" after they managed to push a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed portion, where 41 labourers are trapped. Rescue Operations at Full Swing, Committed to Saving Lives of Workers in Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse, Says Government.

Rescue Workers Try To Establish Contact

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel collapse: Rescue workers try to establish contact with the trapped workers through walkie-talkie. (Video Source: District Information Officer) pic.twitter.com/eGpmAmwQep — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

