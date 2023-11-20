New Delhi, November 20: The labourers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi from the day of Diwali have not been rescued yet. It has been more than eight days since 41 labourers were trapped in the tunnel, hence essential items like food and medicines are being supplied to the labourers through pipes inside the tunnel. The medical team is also present all the time to keep an eye on the health of the workers trapped inside the tunnel.

But at the same time, it is important to know what could be the mental condition of the workers who have been stuck in a dark tunnel for the last several days. "It is difficult to assess the condition of the workers who are trapped inside the tunnel, because they are in such a situation in which death is close to them. It is a very scary situation for those workers," senior psychiatrist Dr Sandeep Vohra told ANI on Friday. "Because there is darkness in that tunnel as well as lack of oxygen, the government is making every effort to rescue the trapped workers. Oxygen and food, drinks and medicines are being supplied to the workers. So that apart from being physically fit, they also remain mentally calm," Dr Vohra said. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue.

Dr Sandeep Vohra said that it is important to talk to other workers who are trapped in the tunnel to keep their mental pressures in check. "But in such a situation, the mental pressure on any person increases a lot. Thoughts start coming to his mind whether he will survive or not. But because 41 workers are trapped together in this tunnel, they can support each other, talk to each other and try to control themselves," he said.

Speaking about the problems the trapped labourers may face, he said, "Along with this, the trapped labourers may also be facing a lot of problems. There will be a lot of mental stress, they will have to face problems like sleeplessness, nervousness, increased heartbeat, restlessness." "Not only this, when a person gets trapped in such a situation, it is natural that many types of thoughts come to his mind. Sadness and bad thoughts often surround the person," he added. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix Joins Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Mission, Offers Prayer at Temple (Watch Video).

Dr Vohra also said that even when the workers come out of the tunnel, there may still be a lot of fear in their minds. Because when a person narrowly escapes from any danger, his fear remains with him for a long time and it even troubles him like bad dreams. The doctor said that it is necessary that all the workers trapped in that tunnel should be contacted continuously to reduce their mental stress until they are brought out. The conversation should be continued with them and they should be informed about whatever rescue operation is being carried out, so that hope remains in their mind and they remain patient and control themselves till they come out.

Mental health experts also say that the government is trying to provide every kind of help to those labourers. Along with food, multivitamins and some medicines are also being provided to those labourers, so that those labourers do not suffer from mental stress. They are also being given vitamins and medicines for this. Dr Vohra said that when the workers come out of the tunnel, it is important to take good care of them to reduce their mental stress. They should spend quality time with their family members so that their mental stress is reduced.

