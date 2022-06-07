New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today, Shah said, "Research has always been the basis of the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And that is why during the time of Congress, the budget of research which was only Rs 7 crores has been increased by PM Modi ji to Rs 150 crores."

Shah said development would have derailed in the country if the Planning Commission, rechristened Niti Aayog, was not there. The Minister stated that the Narendra Modi government had brought down the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism in the country by 70 per cent.

"NTRI will be helpful in drawing a blueprint for the overall development of the tribal society. It will also work for coordination with states, training of employees, capacity building of other institutions and data collection. In the next 25 years, this institute will become the backbone of the development of the tribal society," he said.

"PM Modi has worked at the grassroots level for tribal society. PM Modi also started celebrating Tribal Pride Day. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the overall development of the tribal society, which led to the development of individuals, village and region," he said.

Shah inaugurated the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields.

It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training. (ANI)

