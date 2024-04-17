Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is contesting from the Kota Lok Sabha constituency clarified on Wednesday that the existing system of reservation will not be scrapped and the Constitution will not be amended even if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance wins more than 400 seats in Parliament.

"PM Modi has said that reservation cannot be scrapped, Constitution cannot be amended. At times there might be a need for the welfare of the country like changing Article 370," Birla said speaking to ANI at Kota on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to strengthen the Constitutional values in the country.

"Regarding reservation, the PM had said earlier too that there is a social system within reservation that will not be altered. He said that "400 paar" doesn't mean a change in reservation or Constitution. The Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar provides equal status and equal justice to all. Under PM Modi's leadership Panchteerth was started in remembrance of BR Ambedkar, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Parliament. PM Modi works for the poor in the country and to uplift their social status," Birla said.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Not to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

Slamming the Opposition parties for misleading people by saying that the BJP has set such a tall target in the Lok Sabha polls, Birla said, "They (Opposition) want to garner votes by spreading misinformation and misleading people. But the people know their reality."

Speaking about the work done by the central government in Kota Parliamentary constituency, "A lot of work has been done in the Kota-Bundi Parliamentary constituency under the . We have brought all the schemes of the Central Government to Kota-Bundi Parliamentary constituency whether railway station or building ponds in villages, passport officer, new medical college..."

Slamming the Congress party for not depositing money for the airport at Kota, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the airport would have become functional by now if the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan had done so in their tenure.

"To ensure that an airport is set up in Kota, all formalities have been completed. After our government came to power in the Centre as well as the state, all the necessary funds have been deposited. Had Congress deposited the money eight months back, the airport would have become functional. As soon as Bhajan Lal Sharma's government came in Rajasthan all the funds have been depositied. After the DPR (detailed project report) comes, construction of the airport will start," Birla said.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26. Kota will be voting in the second phase. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)