Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional and courts have rejected provisions for such quotas earlier.

VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said here that the Congress government in Karnataka has reflected the Muslim appeasement politics and the "Hindu deprivement policy".

"The step by the Karnataka government is unconstitutional," he said.

"The Supreme Court of India has ruled that there can be no reservation on the basis of religion. Even the Calcutta High Court has stuck down the reservation to Muslims as unconstitutional," he said.

"The Constitution of India under Article 15 and 16 provides class representation and not religion-based reservation but this step of the Congress government is against Article 14 which talks of equality but it seems there is no equality in Karnataka," he added.

