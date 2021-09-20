New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday asked officials to quickly resolve complaints of bills being generated on the basis of incorrect meter readings.

Chadha conducted a surprise inspection at the GTB Enclave Zonal Revenue Office on account of a large number of such complaints from the area and adjoining places like Seemapuri and Sundar Nagri.

"It has come to my notice that in the last few billing rounds during COVID-19, the bills were generated based on incorrect meter readings. Algorithmic trends of all such bills have to be checked by the officers," he said.

Chadha said bills generated "on average" will not be tolerated.

"It is the responsibility of the DJB to provide our consumers accurate bills so that they have no complaints whatsoever. This kind of corruption will not be tolerated," a statement quoted him as saying.

There are many instances when an "average bill" is generated for a DJB consumer. For instance, when the meter is locked, or if the consumer is not at home at the time the bill is being generated, etc. Only in such cases, the DJB allows an average bill to be generated.

