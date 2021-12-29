Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) Burgeoning coronavirus cases are taking a toll on the restaurant owners and event organisers here who are facing frequent cancellations of parties and bookings as part of New Year celebrations.

More than 200 pub and bar operators have been hit with the New Year's Eve parties, concerts etc, according to officials of the Excise and Taxation department.

Though no formal order has been issued specifically about cancellation, but the administration has announced strict adherence to night curfew, barring any essential travel on roads.

"All non-essential travel will be barred from 11 pm. We will not allow any celebration travel or ruckus on roads. Covid cases are rising so we should take care," said Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

When contacted, police commissioner KK Rao said police will be deployed across the city to ensure compliance of the curfew and Covid protocols.

This has come as a major blow to party venues as 20 per cent of bookings made in advance have been cancelled, the Excise and Taxation department officials said.

"Every restaurant had arranged for artists, parties and celebrations for the New Year Eve celebrations but due to night curfew all these parties are now getting cancelled," said Shashank Kumar, manager of a bar in sector 29 market.

"After the decision of night curfew, people are withdrawing their booking of parties. From Christmas to New Year Eve celebrations, many big parties were booked, which are now being cancelled and we are forced to return advances," said bar operator Vijay Pal Yadav.

Sector 29-based Bella Club had made a drink free for the people for the New Year celebrations, but now they have cancelled this offer due to the imposition of night curfew.

Another club -- The Local -- had kept the rate Rs 5,499 for couple entry, but now it has been slashed to Rs 4,400. Some other club, bar and restaurants also changed their decisions and plans.

The Excise Department has warned that action will be taken if any such establishment is found operating beyond 11 pm on the New Year's Eve.

"We have formed teams and deployed them at different places," said V K Beniwal, Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department.

Gurugram recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the last six months. The fresh cases pushed the active case count to 502 in the district, according to official data. The district has also reported three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus so far.

