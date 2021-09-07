Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 500 for the retail sales personnel of liquor vends run by it, effective from April 2021.

Announcing fresh initiatives for his department in the State Assembly, Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said that 25,009 employees, who are assigned the task of retail sales, are working on consolidated pay in liquor shops across the state.

Such retail shops are run by the government owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Of the 25,000 plus personnel, 6,761 are supervisors, while 15,090 are salesmen and 3,158 sales assistants.

For these workers, the monthly consolidated pay would be increased by Rs 500 and the hike would be implemented from April 2021, entailing an additional expenditure of Rs 15.01 crore per year, he said.

The Minister said district-wise awareness campaigns and special camps would be conducted against alcohol consumption and driving vehicles after consuming alcoholic drinks and Rs four crore would be allotted for the purpose.

Also, he announced a Rs five crore fund for rehabilitating reformed people who have been released from prisons after serving sentences for prohibition offences like brewing illicit liquor.

