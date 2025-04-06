Unnao (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A retired army officer, currently serving as the head of District Sainik Welfare Office in Kanpur, has filed a complaint alleging a communal attack while travelling in a private cab, police on Sunday said.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Achalganj Police Station area of Unnao district when the officer was en route to Lucknow from Kanpur.

A viral video circulating on social media, however, shows the officer in a state of apparent intoxication.

"A complaint has been received from retired army officer SP Singh which is being investigated. After investigation, an FIR will be registered on the basis of the complaint," said Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Pathak.

The attack took place in the early hours of April 6 at the Azad Marg intersection in Badarka Chowki area, according to the officer's complaint.

The retired officer has claimed that his mobile conversation with a friend during which they discussed the Waqf Bill triggered the driver's anger, leading to the assault, said the SHO quoting the complaint.

Singh alleged that the driver used a WhatsApp group to summon accomplices, who then joined in the attack after the cab was stopped in the Achalganj Police Station area.

