Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) A retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Vishalkhand area here on Friday, police said.

They said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

The body of Atibal Singh, 67, was found in the bathroom by a domestic worker, police added.

Singh lived with his wife in thew house and she was out shopping when the incident took place.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gomti Nagar, Shweta Srivastav said, "The domestic worker and some neighbours took Atibal Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A revolver registered in his name was seized from the bathroom where the body was found, she said, adding that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, noting the family members were yet to register a complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)