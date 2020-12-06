Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with protesting farmers, retired commandant of Home Guards, Rai Singh Dhaliwal, returned his President's Medal on Saturday.

"I was given the award for his good service towards the nation. But, I'm the son of a farmer, and today, instead of getting rewarded for their hard work, the farmers have to sit on roads to demand their right... I'm very sad to see this treatment of farmers, and that's why I'm returning this award in solidarity with their protest," said Dhaliwal while talking to the media.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray, Other Politicians Remember Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

"Farmers never demanded these laws, nor do they want it. They don't ask anything from the government, instead, they give food to the world, and these people have to face the water cannons and tear gas in their own home and country," he added.

Notably, on December 3, Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award "in protest" against the "betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India".

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas | PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Committed to Fulfilling Dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on December 6, 2020.

Later on December 4, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned the Padma Bhushan award to "express solidarity" with protesting farmers. The same day, the winners of the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir also returned their awards to show support for farmers.

Farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)