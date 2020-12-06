New Delhi, December 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led politicians and leaders in remembering Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, which is also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Dr B R Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian constitution. A social reformer, Dr Ambedkar championed the cause of Dalits, women and marginalised communities. He died on December 6 in 1956. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Facebook Quotes, Wishes and SMS Greetings to Send on Mahaparinirvan Din.

In his message on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, PM Narendra Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream for the country. PM Modi tweeted: "Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation."

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020:

Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation. pic.twitter.com/dJUwGjv3Z5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2020

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar visited Chaitya Bhoomi, the resting place of Dr Ambedkar, and paid tributes to him. Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik shared a quote of Dr Ambedkar on Twitter - Learn, Get organised, Struggle - in paying tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and several other leaders also paid homepage to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020.

Politicians Remembering Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020:

Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2020

एक भविष्योन्मुखी व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर देश में प्रगति, समृद्धि और समानता का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले बाबासाहेब के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर मोदी सरकार दशकों से विकास से वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित भाव से कार्यरत है। pic.twitter.com/1zJUVW1kwR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2020

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas?

In Buddhist traditions, the term "parinirvan" is used for someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. Dr Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956 in Nagpur. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables.

