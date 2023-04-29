Alappuzha, Apr 29 (PTI) A retired police official was found dead on the railway tracks in this coastal Kerala district on Saturday.

The body of Harikrishnan, a retired DySP, was found at the railway tracks in the Haripad area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

During his career, he had investigated many cases including the controversial solar scam case.

Police said his car was found parked near the railway track.

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on.

