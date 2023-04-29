Bhopal, April 28: Female cheetah `Asha', one of the big cats translocated to India from Namibia, has wandered outside the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh once again, a forest official said on Friday.

Five-year-old Asha, known as `F1' before she was renamed, strayed out of the park's buffer zone on Wednesday evening but now she seemed to be on her way back, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The KNP's core area is spread over 748 sq km while its buffer zone covers an area of 487 sq km. "Asha strayed out of the buffer zone on Wednesday evening. She kept on advancing farther away, but on Thursday it started returning. She is now close to the buffer zone," the official said.

Asha had ventured out of the park in the first fortnight of April too, but returned on her own. `Pavan', a male cheetah, has sneaked out of the park twice this month. It was tranquilized and brought back on both occasions.

According to KNP officials, unlike Pavan, Asha does not like to dawdle in agricultural fields, and gets distracted if people are around. “We are monitoring her movements with the help of the radio collar fitted around her neck," the forest official said.