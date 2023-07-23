Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) The work on the remodelling of the historic Thane railway station, which is slated to be a two-storey building, will begin soon, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Ranjan Vichare said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a waiting hall for commuters at Thane station, Vichare said the Railways has approved the remodelling of the station and provided Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase of the project.

The total cost of the remodeling project is Rs 2,200 crore, he said.

The remodeled structure will have a commercial space for restaurants and shops and a helipad, which will be used during emergencies, the Lok Sabha MP from Thane said. The building will be equipped with the most modern facilities, and will have connectivity to the metro rail route as well, he said.

The work on a new railway station between Thane and Mulund stations will also start in due course, Vichare said, adding that in the last nine years, the railways had considered all his proposals and provided better passenger amenities.

