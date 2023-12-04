Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): As Congress is set to form the first non-BRS government in Telangana after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, Congress leader and former member of Rajya Sabha V Hanumantha Rao said that the Chief Minister would be decided after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Hyderabad today.

Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said, "We will have to see what is decided in the CLP meeting. Most probably, Revanth Reddy has chances to become the Chief Minister going by all the work he did."

As the party is poised to form the next government in Telangana, Congress MLAs expressed their joy on the verdict.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday Revanth reddy thanked the people for reposing faith in the Congress.

"The people of Telangana have blessed us. Our leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi ji expressed confidence in us and inspired us. Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned vigorously in Telangana. I, on behalf of in-charge Manikrao Thackeray ji and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, thank the top leadership. Whenever the need has arisen, the people of Telangana have responded appropriately and helped us. We will take inspiration from the martyrs of Telangana movement and carry forward their dream" Revanth Reddy said.

Congress MLA Danasari Seethakka said, "We received a very good response from the public. The public gave us this opportunity after 10 years. I will work for the public. High command will decide on the CM face."

Congress MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur called it a great victory.

In a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls, the Congress is set to form government in the 119-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 64 seats.

The BRS has won 38 seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats and CPI has won 1 seat.

Congress has dethroned the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood. (ANI)

