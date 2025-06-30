Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a revenue official for taking a bribe for attestation of mutation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an officer said.

Liaquat Ali, posted as patwari in Thuthay Chak Tehsil of Hiranagar, was caught red-handed by a trap team, taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for entering his wife's name in the mutation register, said a spokesperson of the ACB.

The official had initially demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, but he later agreed on Rs 70,000 in two instalments, he added.

The spokesperson said that the complainant, however, did not want to pay the bribe and approached the ACB for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

The spokesperson said that a search was also conducted in the revenue official's house after his arrest, adding further investigation is on in connection with the matter.

