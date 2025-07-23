New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday termed the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood "illegal" and urged for its restoration.

Addressing a public meeting titled 'Statehood Now', organised by the Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir, the octogenarian leader claimed the governor did not understand the law at the time of the move, which he had admitted in an interview.

Also Read | Radhakrishna Panga Passes Away at 29: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leader Smirti Irani Among Others Express Grief Over Untimely Death of Content Creator 'Atheist Krishna'.

“...people in power want you to bow before them. We are not here to bow. We are not here to bend. It is our right as Indians. Right (statehood) given by the Constitution of India. What you have done is illegal. Restore it. Restore our statehood,” Abdullah said.

He said that when the Centre abrogated Article 370, it justified the decision by claiming the erstwhile state was not progressing and there was terrorism because of these people.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

“The very people who rejected Pakistan, when we have a religious identity with them, we said no, not that side, Gandhi's side. I wish those leaders would wake up from their graves and see what India we have joined. Where are we going?” he said.

The former chief minister said the basic issue -- whether it was Article 370 or statehood -- lay in the divide between Delhi and Kashmir that had persisted since Independence.

"The real reason is that there is no trust in Muslims. I don't know when that trust will come...this is the sad part. When will you consider us as humans, when will you treat us as Indians? I am a Muslim, I will live as a Muslim, I will die as a Muslim but I am an Indian Muslim not a Pakistani. The entire fight is on this,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary said the erstwhile state was converted into a "municipality".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir can't understand under which law we were converted into a municipality," he said.

"The regional identity, the cultural identity is something that we celebrate,” he said. "In the context of Jammu and Kashmir, the regional identity is always number one, it is misunderstood with the religious identity,” he added.

“When a Marathi speaks in defense of his or her identity that is the regional identity. When a Kashmiri speaks about the same identity and the same dignity. It's anti-national,” he said.

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said the Supreme Court judgment on the issue needs to be reviewed.

"I think the grounds of review are embedded in the judgment itself. So therefore if the speculation is correct, that the statehood would be restored, that is one part of the problem but the pretentious precedent that this judgment sets is something which cannot be allowed to stand because it has implications far beyond Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami asked what crime the people of Jammu and Kashmir had committed that the statehood was taken away.

Tarigami said he did not agree with the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370. "You made Kashmir a jail and took a decision for us. This is not what the constituent assembly imagined," he said.

Politician and activist from Kargil, Sajjad Kargili, stressed that the Congress should not raise only the demand for the Sixth Schedule but also that for statehood for Ladakh, and said the National Conference should also raise the issue of rights of the people of Ladakh.

"On August 5, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was split forcefully, it was said aspirations of people of Ladakh have been considered. In the last six years, no aspirations of the people of Ladakh have been fulfilled," he alleged.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)