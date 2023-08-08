Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday demanding to revoke the toll charges on the Western and Eastern Express highways.

"I have written to @mybmc administrator Chahal ji, asking him to scrap the toll collection of MSRDC on Mumbai’s WEH and EEH. We Mumbaikars are paying twice to maintain these roads- Toll and our taxes to BMC. Do read and share if you agree

In the letter dated August 6, 2023 Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "The toll plazas at Mumbai's entry points have now begun to create unnecessary nuisance with traffic snarls and pollution. Furthermore, it wastes the time, energy and money of commuters daily. However, the crucial question that begs to be asked is, why are Mumbaikars, who are already some of the highest contributors to revenues of union and state government, being unfairly charged twice? The toll money being collected is going to the MSRDC coffers, while BMC maintains the roads."

Why should Mumbaikars pay toll now to the MSRDC when the maintenance of the WEH and EEH is under BMC, which already charges us with a “street tax” amongst many others, he questioned.

He further said, "Why should we pay a toll tax for a government backed corporation, that has nothing to do with the roads we use and are paying the toll for apparently? Mumbaikars cannot be charged unfairly, twice, for the highways and bridges that they will now pay for through BMC taxes, and more so, that are so badly maintained, even under MSRDC for years."

"While it is only fair that the BMC completely does away with the tolls at entry points of Mumbai, I humbly suggest that you may request the Government of Maharashtra, that has been splurging on its favourite contractor friends, to issue a one-time settlement with MSRDC (or its near and dear contractors) for tolls that have been operational for more than 20 years," Aaditya Thackeray added.

Aaditya Thackeray also forwarded petition and raised two demands. The tolls on these roads be scrapped and Mumbaikars not be charged twice, unfairly and advertisement hoarding revenue should come to BMC directly.

"This is purely an economic argument about the burden of direct and indirect taxation, that has caused a loss to Mumbaikars in terms of traffic, time, energy and money, that must be rectified at the earliest," he said. (ANI)

