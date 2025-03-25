Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The construction of a 523-km coastal highway from Rewas to Redi in Maharashtra has started and will be completed in three years, minister Dada Bhuse informed the legislative council on Tuesday.

He was responding to a starred question raised by the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare.

"The highway will be developed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore. It will be a concrete road. In the first phase, nine creek bridges will be constructed. The land acquisition process for these bridges is in its final stage, and work orders have been issued for five of them," said the minister.

The highway would link 93 coastal tourism sites between Rewas in Raigad district and Redi in Sindhudurg district, he said.

