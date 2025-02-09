Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): As doctors took out a silent rally in Kolkata against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, on the victim's birthday, protesting doctors demanded punishment for all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering.

Protesting Dr Sukanta Chakraborthy said, "Our demand is the punishment of all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering. Also, those who are involved in corruption in the government healthcare system."

Junior and senior doctors along with Citizen Forum took out a silent rally from College Square to Shyambazar in Kolkata against the heinous crime on Sunday.

Another protesting doctor said, "Everyone knows that only one person is not the culprit. For 6 months we have been on the street. We will continue to protest till we don't get justice. Today is Abhaya's birthday. She liked to provide help. Today West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front in Sodepur arranged two camps where free treatment and free medicine were provided. We want to carry her thoughts forward."

Earlier the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court announced life imprisonment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on January 20. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy.

Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."

When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated."

"I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted," accused Sanjay Roy said.

The lawyer of the accused argued that even if the case is "rarest of rare," there should be scope for reformation. He said, "Even if it is a rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society..."

However, the victim's family lawyer said, "I want the death sentence as maximum punishment..."

The father of the victim had demanded the harshest punishment to the accused. He said their fight will continue on the streets and in the courts.

"On Saturday, the judge said that the harshest punishment would be given (to the accused). We have full faith in the judge. Our fight will continue in the courts and streets," the father of the deceased doctor told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda. (ANI)

