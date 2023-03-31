New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A 60-year-old rickshaw puller has died after some bricks fell on him following heavy rain and a storm in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday about the incident.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

It was found that Kishan Lal, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had died after some bricks fell on him from a newly-constructed base for a water tank at B-block in the same locality, a senior police officer said.

He was sitting on his rickshaw when the bricks fell.

Also Read | Mumbai-Thane Traffic Update: Mumbra Bypass, Nashik Highway To Undergo Repairing Works From April 1, Check Alternate Routes for Hassle-Free Travel.

Heavy rain and storms are being blamed for the collapse.

The owner of house Ibrahim has been apprehended, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)