Pune, Dec 12 (PTI) Several autorickshaw unions protested on Monday against 'bike taxis' operating in Pune and parked their three-wheelers in the middle of the road at RTO Chowk.

Also Read | Delhi Missed Call Fraud: Businessman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bank Accounts via Missed Calls, Police Say Phone Was Compromised.

Police detained several people for the protest, which caused heavy traffic jams on nearby routes due to vehicles being parked in the middle of the road, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana Panchayat Election 2022: Public Holiday Declared for Residents Tomorrow to Vote for Gram Panchayats.

"We removed autorickshaws that were parked in the middle of the road (as part of the protest) to ensure citizens don't face problems while commuting," Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said.

Police officials said some persons were detained for not heeding requests to remove their vehicles from the middle of the road.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the city-based 'Baghtoy Rickshawala Sanghatana' said they resorted to this "chakka jam" protest as all pleas to the authorities to stop operations of these "illegal bike taxis" had fallen on deaf ears.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)