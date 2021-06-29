Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Addressing the issue of rising fuel prices, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said riding bicycles to vegetable markets will keep us healthy and also keeps the pollution away.

He also said that the money coming through the high fuel prices is being utilised for the welfare of the poor.

"...Do we ride a bicycle to a vegetable market? It will keep us healthy and keep pollution away...Prices are high but the money coming through this is being utilised for the poor man," the Minister said.

"Are petrol and diesel more important to us or the health services of the country?" he asked.

Lately, fuel prices are on a rise across the country.

On June 23, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had accused the previous UPA regime of fuel price hike stating that Congress had left millions of crores of rupees due on the present government due to which the Centre has to pay both its interest and its price.

The Congress Party will launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)