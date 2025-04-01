New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Rights of an overseas citizen of India holding a valid OCI card cannot be curtailed arbitrarily, the Delhi High Court has said while ruling that the deportation and blacklisting of an OCI card holder, involved in alleged unauthorised missionary activities in Nagaland and other northeastern states, did not follow the statutory process.

Justice Sachin Datta said John Robert Roughton III ought to have been given an effective opportunity to address the allegations, as he directed the Centre to serve a show cause notice to him before passing a speaking order on the issue after duly considering his response.

The principles of natural justice, the judge said, were embedded and part of the statutory procedure envisaged for cancelling the registration of an overseas citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.

"In the present case, the petitioner has not been granted an opportunity to be heard, and has also not been informed about the grounds for his deportation/blacklisting.

"At the time of deportation, he was neither informed that he had been blacklisted nor given an opportunity to contest the allegations levelled against him," the court said in a judgement passed on March 28.

"Consequently, both the deportation of the petitioner and the process of blacklisting him fail to meet the statutory requirement/s prescribed under Section 7-D of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"Given that the petitioner continues to hold a valid OCI card, his rights as an overseas citizen of India cannot be curtailed arbitrarily," the court held.

The petitioner, a US citizen, held an OCI card on account of his marriage to an Indian national in 1991 and relocated to Dimapur, Nagaland, in February 1994.

In June 2024, the couple travelled to the US to visit the petitioner's parents but on their return to India in October that year, he was not allowed entry into the country, in spite of his valid OCI card which granted him a lifelong visa.

The petitioner contended that he was neither given a reason nor any official order to explain his deportation.

The Centre's counsel opposed the petition and said the petitioner was denied entry because he had been blacklisted by security agencies on account of his involvement in missionary activities in Nagaland and other northeastern states for several years without obtaining special permission from the competent authority.

In the judgement, the court noted that OCI cardholders held a special status and that the Supreme Court termed the right conferred on such OCI cardholders a "midway" right.

The court also observed that the Citizenship Act prescribed the conditions for cancellation of an OCI cardholder's registration and the same mandated that no cancellation could take place without providing the affected individual with a "reasonable opportunity of being heard".

"As such, the principles of natural justice have been embedded and made part of the statutory procedure envisaged for cancelling the registration of an OCI cardholder," it said.

"Accordingly, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents to serve a show cause notice as regards the 'black-listing' of the petitioner and pass a speaking order after duly considering the response of the petitioner thereto, and after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner," the court ordered.

The court, however, clarified that it had not rendered any opinion on the merits of the allegations against the petitioner or on whether such allegations warrant his blacklisting.

