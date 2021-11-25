New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed concern over "disturbing elements" who oppose "tooth and nail" things which are legal, lawful and constitutional.

He also said for some, it has become a "fashion" to claim that they do not accept the constitution.

Also Read | Delhi: Heroin Worth Rs 106 Crore Seized; African National Arrested.

"When Parliament passes a bill or when assembly adopts certain laws, until or unless it is unconstitutional, why should there be a reason to say that we don't follow this Act, or we will not follow this law," the minister said at a law ministry event.

His remarks came ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday where the government has listed a bill to repeal the three farm laws.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By His Younger Brother WIth Pair Of Scissors In Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

The repeal of the three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against the reforms for nearly a year now.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had announced the withdrawal of the three laws saying the government could not convince the protesting farmers about their benefits. He had also urged them to end the protest and return home.

"If (an) Act is constitutional or unconstitutional, let the judiciary decide," he noted.

Rijiju was of the view that till the judiciary pronounces its verdict "this way or that way, why should we try to impose our thoughts and our ideas on others."

"India is a very democratic country so we have the right to oppose, right to differ in opinions. We have the right to dissent. But anything which has been done constitutionally must be respected by all," he said.

Opposing a bill at the time of debate and discussion is fine, "what I am saying is that when it is already a law, how will you say that a law has been framed, but it is not implementable. Is it not some kind of a crisis for the country," he quipped.

The minister said it has become a "fashion" for some elements to say that we don't accept the constitution, some say the constitution does not favour us.

"In cities we don't realise it, but as we go deeper, there are certain elements which are emerging... it is very disturbing... that anything which is legal, lawful, constitutional is being opposed tooth and nail," he lamented.

He said recently, a villager had asked him as to why a law cannot be implemented once it has been enacted.

"If there is such a situation, what does it show. A village man had asked me this question, but I have no answer. It is very difficult for a person like me to give a very straightforward answer to a very simple question," he said.

Rijiju asserted that nobody can change the basic feature of the Indian constitution.

"...it is a settled case. So, if somebody tries to create a debate that some government is trying to touch upon some of the basic features of the constitution, these are unwanted or undesirable questions being raised. We are very firm and very clear that the constitution is a book which we have to follow in letter and spirit," he said.

Referring to the size of the country, he said other nations may not understand the difficulties India faces.

"People may criticise our country in their own wisdom, they may say India has to do certain things, but only we know how difficult it is to actually reach out to the people," he said.

On the issue of justice delivery, Rijiju said it is not necessary to deliver justice from courtrooms.

"You can deliver justice by going out in the field. Justice can also be delivered at the doorsteps of people. We don't have to confine ourselves, we will have to move out of the comfort zone," he said.

The law minister also launched an online course on the Indian constitution which has been designed by the Department of Legal Affairs in collaboration with National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)